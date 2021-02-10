American Lady Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Man In Lagos Arrested While Attempting To Flee Country

She has been handed over to the Airport Police Command after it was discovered that there was a manhunt for her for allegedly killing a Nigerian in her hotel in Victoria Island where she stayed.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

An American citizen, one Kari Ann O’Rourke, has been apprehended by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

According to the Nation, the suspect with passport number USA 558565339, was said to have killed one Adebayo Michael Ayomide and was planning to flee the country on February 9, 2021.

“Ann arrived in the country with a 24-month multiple visa issued at Atlanta, USA on January 7, 2020 and intended to travel out of the country aboard KLM February 8, 2021 but for the expired COVID-19 result she was not allowed to board and fell into the hands of the already snooping service.

“She was later apprehended at the Departure Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) at the Qatar Airline counter before she was brought to the NIS duty room about 12:30 am yesterday morning.

“Ann upon arrival in Nigeria on January 22, 2021 lodged in a hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos and was on her way out of the country but a police officer in charge of her investigation had trailed her to the airport.

“She was brought into the duty room about 12:30am 9th February, 2021 by an immigration officer and a FAAN security officer with information about a murder case,” an airport official said.

Saharareporters, New York

