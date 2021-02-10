Fela Kuti, 15 Others Nominated For The Prestigious Rock And Roll Hall of Fame

The late Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, also regarded as the pioneer of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, has been nominated for the 2021 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Along with Fela, 15 others were also nominated namely: Mary J. Blige, Kate Bush, Devo, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Chaka Khan, Carole King, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, and Dianne Warwick.

A statement by the Hall of Fame said fans could start voting for their favourite artists for the Hall of Fame.

It said, “It a list of 16 remarkably talented and diverse artists, and starting right now, you can take part in the Fan vote and cast your ballot at rockhall.com.

“Select up to five nominees each time and you can vote daily. The fan vote is now open.

“The new inductees will be announced in May (2021). They will be honoured at the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony right here in Cleveland, Ohio this fall.”