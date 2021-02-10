Fisherman Allegedly Kills His Six-week-old Baby In Lagos

A 27-year-old fisherman, Fatai Yussuf, has been remanded in a custodial centre in Lagos for allegedly killing his six-week-old daughter whom he threw into a lagoon, because she was sick.

The Chief Magistrate, P.E. Nwaka, gave the remand order at a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos on Wednesday, a NAN report said.

Police prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, had earlier told the court that Yussuf committed the offence on December 27, 2020, at Ajanaku lagoon in Badagry.

According to him, the defendant’s wife had left their ailing six-week-old baby with him to look after, so that she could do her business.

He said the defendant thereafter took the baby and his first son to Ajanaku lagoon and threw her into the lagoon in the presence of his son who tried to stop him.

Nurudeen told the court that when his wife returned home, he lied to her and his brother that he had taken the deceased to hospital.

He said after it was discovered that the defendant had thrown his baby into the lagoon, his elder brother went to the nearest police station and reported the case.

Nwaka ordered that Yussuf be kept at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the case to February 23.