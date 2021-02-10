Fulani Herdsmen Invade Wole Soyinka’s Abeokuta Residence, Groups Condemn Attack

The Southern and Middle Belt Forum has condemned attack on the Abeokuta residence of the Nobel Laurette, Prof. Wole Soyinka, by Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters learnt that Soyinka had moved to Lagos in the meantime, following the attack and one of the herders has been arrested.

It was also learnt that the rest ran away, leaving their cows behind.

A source in the area told SaharaReporters that the police and some hunters in the area have taken possession of the cows.

In a statement issued by the forum on Wednesday, signed by Yinka Odumakin (South-West); Chief Guy Ikokwu (South-East); Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South); and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the group described the attack on the professor as a painful development.

The group also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to caution Fulani herdsmen in the country, saying their criminal activities could cause division in Nigeria.

The statement read, "Hours after Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, warned this country that the activities of Fulani herdsmen could lead to a civil war and urged President Buhari to denounce them clearly to show he is President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, the herdsmen stormed the elder stateman’s residence in Abeokuta around 1 pm on Tuesday and caused serious scare before the professor called in the police.

"It is a painful development that herders will not even give a scant regard to a man of Soyinka stature in their madness let loose on Nigeria with no authority to call them to order.

"If there are people still living in denial about the intention of these criminals and those shielding them, there is no further evidence than this.

"We do not know what they have that they are playing this roulette but we are sure when a blind man says we have to settle this stoning ourselves, it is either he is stepping on or clutching one.

"We also want to warn them of the implications of hurting a man like Soyinka with the fragile unity of the country.

"Let President Buhari know that these criminals are working hard to make him the last President of One Nigeria."

In the same vein, the Women Arise and Centre for Change condemned the attack on Soyinka.

A statement signed by the President of the group, Joe Okei-Odumakin, described the attack as a confirmation that Nigeria is on the edge of a precipice.

The group urged the security agencies to accost the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The statement read, "After a confirmation from Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, that some herders struck at his Abeokuta home on Tuesday at 1pm, leading to a siege on the world literary figure, we can now safely say that Nigeria is at the edge of the precipice.

"Soyinka had warned the country last weekend of how close Nigeria is to civil war if President Muhammadu Buhari did not act fast.

"Instead of the president acting, his media aides said he would become a talkative if he continued to speak on Miyetti Allah.

"Nigeria is dying before our very eyes and its death pang is what the attack on Soyinka symbolised.

"We hope security agencies will still have the guts to accost the assailants and bring them to justice, although the prognosis does not look good at all."

A video was shared on the social media where a man stated that Fulani herdsmen who attacked Prof Soyinka had been arrested by the police in Ogun.

However, when SaharaReporters contacted the Police spokesperson in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, he said he could not confirm the incident as he had yet to get full details from the Divisional Police Officer of the area where the incident occurred.