Gunmen Abduct NTA Reporter In Rivers

Her Honda Crosstour SUV, which she was driving at the time of kidnap and the colleague that accompanied her, were left behind.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

Gunmen have abducted a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Network Centre in Port Harcourt, Chidiebele Julian Nweke Onyia.

Onyia was reportedly abducted by four men in traffic at Woji railway crossing in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area on her way from work around 8pm on Tuesday.

But the hoodlums dispossessed her colleague of her hand bag and phones before she was allowed to go.

The incident comes a few days after a PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, was abducted at his residence in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja.

Nnodim was released on Saturday night after spending three nights in captivity.

