How Edo Hospital Doctors Allegedly Abandoned Man Shot by Gunmen To Await His COVID-19 Result

SaharaReporters gathered that Igbinusi was taken to UBTH after he was shot by gunmen at his residence in Ekidalor community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

A 46-year-old man, Marcus Uhunoma lgbinusi, has died after doctors at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State allegedly refused to attend to him because they were not sure of his COVID-19 status.

He was given oxygen on arrival at the emergency ward of the hospital but further treatment.

A brother of the deceased told SaharaReporters that the family demanded he should be discharged to enable them take him to a private hospital but UBTH management refused to grant the request.

He said Igbinusi would not have died if the doctors had handled his treatment professionally.

The deceased’s brother added that doctors on duty left him unattended for several hours because they were not sure of his COVID-19 status.

He said, “He was shot by unknown gunmen at his residence around 4:55am on Sunday, February 07, 2021. His tenants and neighbours rushed him to UBTH. He was still breathing till Monday, February 08, 2021. He was given oxygen without any treatment at UBTH emergency ward.

“When the family found out that he was technically abandoned on the emergency bed without treatment, we asked them what happened and they told us they could not treat him till his COVID-19 test result came out. The doctors told us to wait for 48 hours for the result to come out, imagine, this was a patient who was shot in his head and hand.

“The family demanded he should be discharged so we could move him to a private hospital for quick treatment but they refused. Hours later, my elder brother gave up the ghost. He is still in their illegal mortuary at UBTH.”

SaharaReporters, New York

