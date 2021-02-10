Landlady's Daughter Allegedly Beats Male Tenant To Death In Lagos

An argument over the payment of electricity bill ensued between Essi, whose mother owns the house and the deceased, which led to a fight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

The police in Lagos State have arrested one Ms. Tina Essi for the alleged murder of 49-year-old Christian Akparie of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo street, Ikorodu.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this in a statement signed on Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that on January 31, 2021, an argument over the payment of electricity bill ensued between Essi, whose mother owns the house and the deceased, which led to a fight.

“After the fight, the deceased continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday, 6th February, 2021 at about 7am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost,” the statement read.

“The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and they arrested the suspect immediately. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti for a thorough investigation. 

“The suspect is presently cooling her heels at the State CIID, Panti, Yaba. 

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has however urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter. The police boss also appealed to Lagosians to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles.”
 

