Mystery Illness Making Patients Vomit Blood Kills 15 In Tanzania, Many Hospitalised

A mystery illness that causes people to vomit blood has been detected in the southern Mbeya region of Tanzania.

The illness, which has killed 15 people, and left over 50 hospitalised, reportedly killed mostly male patients within hours of developing symptoms.

There have been reports of a resurgence in Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) which is just a border country to Tanzania.

The Sun UK reports that expert medical teams have been deployed to the area to try to uncover the cause of the outbreak.

The local chief medical officer, Felista Kisandu, confirmed that a team of experts have been dispatched to assess the patients and investigate the cause of their illness.

“This problem has not been widespread. It has happened in just a single administrative ward of Ifumbo where people vomit blood and die when they get to the hospital late," Kisandu said.

She said the cause of their illness has not yet been identified but that the Tanzanian Health Ministry “has ruled out an outbreak".

“Initial clinical examinations revealed the patients, mostly men, suffered from stomach ulcers and liver disease. We have advised them to avoid drinking illicit brew, smoking cigarettes and other hard drinks, " Kisandu said.

Authorities tested water samples and patients’ blood for traces of mercury contamination.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s Health Minister Dorothy Gwajika has reportedly ordered Kisandu’s suspension over her remarks.