Senate Directs Panels To Screen New Service Chiefs, Buratai, Other Ambassadorial Nominees

Lawan directed the Committee on Foreign Affairs to screen the immediate past service chiefs who had been appointed by Buhari, as career ambassadors.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 10, 2021

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has referred the request of the President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of new service chiefs, to the joint committees on Army, Navy, and Air force for necessary screening.

Buhari had in a letter dated January 27 asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of the new service chiefs. 

Speaking during Wednesday’s plenary session, Lawan gave the committees two weeks to carry out their assignments and report to the Senate in plenary.

The appointees for confirmation are Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff.

They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also, on Wednesday, Lawan directed the Committee on Foreign Affairs to screen the immediate past service chiefs who had been appointed by Buhari, as career ambassadors.

The panel was asked to conclude its assignments and submit its report within two weeks.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Fani-Kayode Asked To Join APC – Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Not Joined APC Though We’ve Had Meetings Across Party Lines– Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers' Crisis: Those Bearing Arms Unlawfully Must Be Arrested — Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Stay Behind As Their Wives, Children Move Out Of Ogun Communities – Resident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After Oyo Govt’s Denial, Makinde's Associate Hints Governor Could Leave PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Plot Thickens To Sanction Makinde, Olujimi, Others In South-West PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Invade Wole Soyinka’s Abeokuta Residence, Groups Condemn Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME American Lady Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Man In Lagos Arrested While Attempting To Flee Country
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Asked To Join APC – Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Not Joined APC Though We’ve Had Meetings Across Party Lines– Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Soyinka’s Residence Not Attacked, Herdsmen Trespassed On His Land – Son
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Oyo Police Parade 11 Suspected Kidnappers, Killers Of Ibarapa Businesswoman, Adisa Sherifat, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Unlike IPOB, Bandits Cannot Be Proscribed In Nigeria —Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Airforce Jets Killed Several Bandits In Kaduna Forests – Commissioner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollgate Protests Will Hold In Three States, Says Campaigner
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct NTA Reporter In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sex Anti-gay Law: Biden Should Marry A Nigerian Man To Show He’s Serious About Gay Rights – PFN
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad