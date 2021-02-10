Suspected Thief Rapes 90-Year-Old Woman Into A Coma

A suspected thief, Mohammed Faruk, has been arrested by the police for breaking into the house of a 90-year-old woman, assaulting and raping her in the Gadaka area of Yobe State.

SaharaReporters learnt that Faruk allegedly raped the nonagenarian around 2pm on Monday.

According to a police report, the victim was rushed to a hospital after the incident and a medical report confirmed that she was penetrated and the suspect’s semen was found in her private parts.

It was learnt that the woman went into a coma after she was raped by the suspect several times.

The police thereafter detained 35-year-old Faruk and he confessed to the crime.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

He said, “On February 8, at about 2pm, the police at Fika divisional headquarters apprehended one Mohammed Faruk of Gadaka town, who intruded into a 90-year-old woman’s room in the same area of Gadaka and molested, assaulted and raped her.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the culprit committed the alleged rape. Examination by a medical facility confirmed penetration and identified drips of semen believed to be the culprit’s ejaculation.

“The case is currently under investigation and it will be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.”