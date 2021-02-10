Unknown Gunmen Kill Three In Anambra

Three people were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at the Civic Centre, Eke Nkpor, Anambra State on Wednesday.

According to reports, the gunmen stormed the centre and opened fire on the crowd gathered shortly after the inauguration of Nkpor Community Tax Force at the Civic Centre.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, the police received reports of an alleged shooting of one Izuchukwu Idemili, Chidi Oforma and Bongo Muoghalu.

Haruna said the incident took place when two unknown persons drove a black unregistered Mercedes "V Boot" and opened fire on the crowd.

He said, ''Following the report, police detectives attached to Ogidi Division, led by the DPO, CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed three victims who sustained gunshot injuries to Crown hospital along Nkpor-Umuoji Road for medical attention where all the three victims were certified dead by the medical doctor while receiving treatment. Corpses deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. Two expended ammunition of 7.62mm were recovered at the scene as exhibits.''

He also said the police had begun investigation into the case to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and that efforts were being intensified to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime in order to bring them to justice.

