BREAKING: Jakande To Be Buried On Friday

The first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, will be buried on Friday.

The late ex-governor died on Thursday and a statement by his Committee of Friends said he would be buried on Friday.

According to the statement signed by a former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Abisogun Leigh, Kamal Giwa, Prince Bayo Oshiyemi, Alhaji Gani Owolabi Dada, Mrs. Omolara Abeke Vaugh and Alhaja Latifat Gbajabiamila, there will be pre-burial prayers for late elder statesman on Friday before his internment.

The statement read, “The committee of friends LKJ (Lateef Kayode Jakande), first civilian Governor of Lagos State wishes to announce the passing of our dear leader, the Baba Kekere of Lagos, Alhaji Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande, at the age of 91 years which sad incident happened on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

“The burial arrangements are as follows- Pre-burial prayers at No 2 Bishop Street Ilupeju, Lagos State on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9am.

“Interment at Volts and Gardens, Ikoyi at 4pm, Friday, 12 February, 2021.”

Jakande, popularly known as Baba Kekere, was the governor between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983.

He was a former journalist who became governor of Lagos State and later Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime between 1993 and 1998.

He was well respected and widely regarded as the best governor in the history of the state. He introduced housing and educational programmes targeted at the poor.

He built new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and provided free primary and secondary education. He established the Lagos State University.

Jakande's government constructed over 30,000 housing units. He started a metro line project to facilitate mass transit, which was halted by Muhammadu Buhari when the military seized power on 31 December, 1983.