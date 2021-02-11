Cambodia Police Arrest Two Nigerians Over Online Scam

Two Nigerians, Kingsley Obinna Nweazura and Emma Eke Onyechere, have been arrested by the Anti-Cyber Crime department of the Cambodia Police over an online scam.

The suspects were arrested in Phnom Penh for allegedly duping several people on social media by using false identities.



The National Police Chief, General Lieutenant Neth Savoen, said the suspects were arrested after the police received several complaints from some of their victims.

The suspects have been reportedly sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action.

Meanwhile, the director of the Anti Cyber Crime department has reminded citizens to be careful when using social media sites.

"Please don't accept friend requests from people that you don't know, and don't trust any scammer who claims to send stuff from overseas and they demand the shipping fee in advance," he stated.

Nigerian nationals have a history of running afoul of the law in the Asian country.

Last September, four Nigerian nationals and a Cambodian woman were arrested in Phnom Penh over an alleged scam and money laundering.

According to reports, the suspects 'convinced' some Cambodian citizens to open bank accounts for them which they used for money transfer.

Also, in March 2020, four Nigerian men were arrested in Cambodia, for alleged online fraud.

The suspects were also arrested for kidnapping.

It was gathered that they were caught during a search and raid by Deputy Prosecutor Seng Heang and his team in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior in a condominium ( Zong Ruby) in Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

The four nationals were wanted in connection with a case of kidnapping in Vietnam

Police confiscated 3 passports, 4 laptops, 8 cell phones, one SIM card number, one yellow metal cord, 15,000 riel and US $5, and two bags found with the suspects.