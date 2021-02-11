Farmer Dies In Ibadan After Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Set His Cashew Farm Ablaze

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

An Igangan-based farmer, Alfa Sikiru Akinlotan, from Gbogi Compound, Isale Akao Area, Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government, died on his farm on Wednesday after Fulani herdsmen set his cashew and cocoa farm ablaze.

SaharaReporters gathered that he died while trying to quench the fire on his farm.

The commandant of Amotekun in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju, confirmed the incident in Ibadan on Wednesday night.

Olayanju said; "Alfa Sikiru Akinlotan from Gbogi Compound, Isale Akao area, Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government, died inside his farm at Itigbo, Apodun Road, Igangan, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

"It happened that his cocoa and cashew farm was set ablaze. He met his untimely death while he was trying to quench the fire. Hee was never attacked by any Fulani nor any other person."

Though Olayinka could not establish who set the farm ablaze in his statement, a source in Igangan told SaharaReporters that it was done by the Fulani herdsmen who are hellbent on destroying Yoruba farmers' properties.

The source said, "Can fire destroy a farm without somebody setting it ablaze? This is one of the reasons behind the notice to quit Yorubaland.

"If Wakili and his men are still operating in Ayete, Igangan and Tapa axis, we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed. Don't forget a similar thing happened in Ayete recently when the farm of Odomofin, Baba Saubana, was set ablaze. All their cashew farms were destroyed."

SaharaReporters, New York

