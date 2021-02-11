Jakande Never Lived In Govt House Or Drove Govt Car As Governor — Afenifere

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the group also said Jakande served Lagos without greed and covetousness.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said the former governor of Lagos State, the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died at 91, never lived in a government house nor drove a government car.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the group also said Jakande served Lagos without greed and covetousness. 
Yinka Odumakin SaharaReporters Media

It read, “Afenifere deeply mourns the death of the first executive governor of Lagos state Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the age of 91.

“Alhaji Jakande was the last of the LOOBO Governors who faithfully implemented the UPN (United Party of Nigeria) five cardinal programmes.

“His implementation of the free education programme, especially the phasing out of the shift programme in Lagos schools was swift and revolutionary.

“He served Lagos without greed and covetousness. He never lived in a government house or drive a government car throughout his service to the state.

“Jakande developed the Lekki area and never took a plot for himself. His life was all about service.

“We pray that God will send more of his type our way."

Jakande, popularly called Baba Kekere, reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 91.

He was the governor of Lagos between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983. 

He was a former journalist who became a governor and later Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime between 1993 and 1998.

He was well respected and widely regarded as the best governor in the history of the state. He introduced housing and educational programmes targeted at the poor. 

He built new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and provided free primary and secondary education. He established the Lagos State University. 

Jakande's government constructed over 30,000 housing units. He started a metro line project to facilitate mass transit, which was halted by Muhammadu Buhari when the military seized power on 31 December, 1983.

His administration as governor is still revered for the massive infrastructural development recorded during his four-year stint, especially the numerous Jakande Estates built across many local government areas in the state as well as sterling investment in schools.

