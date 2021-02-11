No Communication From Fani-Kayode That He Has Left Our Party —PDP Spokesman

The PDP spokesman said everything regarding the alleged defection or planned defection had been on social media, which he described as conjectures.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

The main opposition party in the country, Peoples Democratic Party, has not received any proper communication from the former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, of his defection or intention to leave the party for the ruling All Progressives Party, SaharaReporters has learnt.
 
According to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Thursday, the PDP cannot take any decision that is based on speculations surrounding Fani-Kayode’s defection.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the PDP chieftain had joined the APC. 

Bello added that Fani-Kayode had approached him about his wish to join APC from the PDP. 
 
Bello said, “Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make a contribution to ensuring that APC is a party to beat.
 
“Remember that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere, now he has decided to join our party, approached me, and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate or discriminate against any individual.”
 
However, in a swift reaction, Fani-Kayode disclosed that though he had been holding talks across party lines, he had not left the PDP.

While reacting to the development, Ologbondiyan said, “For us in the PDP, there’s nothing before us as a party showcasing the fact that FFK has left the party. We do not have any communication from his ward or local government or state that a member has left the party. So, we are not aware of what is happening.

“PDP does not work on assumptions, I always tell people and we don’t work by idiosyncracies or speculations. We work with realities.”
 
When asked if the party would feel bad about the defection of the former minister from the party, the PDP spokesman said everything regarding the alleged defection or planned defection had been on social media, which he described as conjectures. 

“What I can say to you is that everything that is being heard or read from you the reporters is what the party is hearing or reading from the media.
 
“I tell you that the PDP does not work by speculations and this question you have just thrown to me still borders on speculations.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics IYC President Disowns Anti-Wike Statement, Warns Divisive Elements Against Causing Crisis In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Asked To Join APC – Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Not Joined APC Though We’ve Had Meetings Across Party Lines– Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen Stay Behind As Their Wives, Children Move Out Of Ogun Communities – Resident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers' Crisis: Those Bearing Arms Unlawfully Must Be Arrested — Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sex We Had Sex For Over Two Hours – Gay Man Mobbed By Vigilantes With Partner In Delta
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Soyinka’s Residence Not Attacked, Herdsmen Trespassed On His Land – Son
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Angola Decriminalises Same-Sex Sexual Relationships
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Landlady's Daughter Allegedly Beats Male Tenant To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Why We've Not Obeyed Court Order Directing CBN To Unfreeze #EndSARS Protesters’ Bank Accounts — AGF
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Oyo Police Parade 11 Suspected Kidnappers, Killers Of Ibarapa Businesswoman, Adisa Sherifat, Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Of Ogun Community Rush To Withdraw Children From School As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Couple
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Fighters In Eight Gun Trucks Attack Battalion Base In Rann – Army
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity "Fulani Herdsmen Are The Bandits, Kidnappers"—Kaduna, Niger Communities Cry Out Over Attacks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmer Dies In Ibadan After Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Set His Cashew Farm Ablaze
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad