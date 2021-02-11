No Communication From Fani-Kayode That He Has Left Our Party —PDP Spokesman

The main opposition party in the country, Peoples Democratic Party, has not received any proper communication from the former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, of his defection or intention to leave the party for the ruling All Progressives Party, SaharaReporters has learnt.



According to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Thursday, the PDP cannot take any decision that is based on speculations surrounding Fani-Kayode’s defection.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the PDP chieftain had joined the APC.

Bello added that Fani-Kayode had approached him about his wish to join APC from the PDP.



Bello said, “Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make a contribution to ensuring that APC is a party to beat.



“Remember that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was a foundation member of this great party. Due to misunderstanding, he decided to port elsewhere, now he has decided to join our party, approached me, and by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not segregate or discriminate against any individual.”



However, in a swift reaction, Fani-Kayode disclosed that though he had been holding talks across party lines, he had not left the PDP.

While reacting to the development, Ologbondiyan said, “For us in the PDP, there’s nothing before us as a party showcasing the fact that FFK has left the party. We do not have any communication from his ward or local government or state that a member has left the party. So, we are not aware of what is happening.

“PDP does not work on assumptions, I always tell people and we don’t work by idiosyncracies or speculations. We work with realities.”



When asked if the party would feel bad about the defection of the former minister from the party, the PDP spokesman said everything regarding the alleged defection or planned defection had been on social media, which he described as conjectures.



“What I can say to you is that everything that is being heard or read from you the reporters is what the party is hearing or reading from the media.



“I tell you that the PDP does not work by speculations and this question you have just thrown to me still borders on speculations.”

