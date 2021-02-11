Obalende Crisis: Police Confirm Arrest Of Six Hoodlums

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

The Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested six suspected hoodlums over the crisis that happened at Obalende in the Ikoyi area of the state.

According to Vanguard, the violence occurred around 8 am among some members of the transport unions in the area.

Police operatives deployed in the area, however, arrested six suspects in connection with the violence.

The spokesperson for the command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the command had deployed detectives to disperse and suppress the hoodlums fomenting trouble and that normalcy had been restored in the area.

The spokesperson said no life was lost, noting that the crisis was between rival transport unions in the area. 

He said, “Six suspected hoodlums have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department CID, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation.

"Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has warned that the command will not condone any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state.

"The CP has directed the area commander, Area A, Lion Building,  ACP Bode Ojajuni, to intensify efforts on flushing the hoodlums out of the area and on the Lagos Island in general, with the available resources deployed to the area command." 

He said the leaders of the transport unions in the area had been invited for interrogation and further actions.

Meanwhile, one of the suspected miscreants in a video circulating on social media, who gave his name as Ranti Ibrahim, had said he left Ikorodu very early to foment trouble in Obalende. 

