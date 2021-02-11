Ortom To Buhari: Review ECOWAS Protocol, Foreign Herders Holding Nigerians To Ransom

Ortom who made the call at a media briefing on Thursday noted that foreign herders were taking undue advantage of the protocol to fuel insecurity situations in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to push for a review of ECOWAS protocol for movement of persons, goods and services within states in the sub-region.

The governor urged the president to emulate proper profiling methods used by neighbouring countries.

He said, “In neighbouring countries like Ghana and Benin, people are properly profiled before they are allowed into the country. People coming into Nigeria have to be properly profiled before they are allowed in. It is there in the ECOWAS protocol, I have studied it, I have my lawyers to also study it.

“Most of the herdsmen killing our people are not even Nigerians, even the president himself said this during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.”

Ortom also spoke about the benefits of the law prohibiting open grazing in Benue State.

He said, “The legislation we have in place in Benue is responsible for the relative peace we are enjoying.

“We have arrested and prosecuted over 400 herdsmen since the law came into effect. We have had 150 convictions. Some convicts were fined and released, others are still in Makurdi Correctional Centre.”

SaharaReporters, New York

