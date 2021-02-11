Royal Air Maroc Fails To Compensate Nigerian Passenger Three Years After Losing Luggage Worth N10m

SaharaReporters gathered that Lawal boarded Royal Air flight JFKAT12589 on the 27th August, 2017 and was allotted seat number 7183608930, thinking his luggage had been loaded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

Royal Air Maroc has failed to compensate a passenger, Adebola Lawal, despite its inability to account for his luggage three years after he boarded the airline’s flight from Lagos, Nigeria to New York, United States of America.

SaharaReporters gathered that Lawal boarded Royal Air flight JFKAT12589 on the 27th August, 2017 and was allotted seat number 7183608930, thinking his luggage had been loaded.

Royal Air Maroc Voyages Afriq

However, when the flight touched down in New York, his luggage worth over N10m, which was duly checked in at the departure in Lagos, was discovered missing.

A source familiar with the incident told SaharaReporters that Lawal complained to the airline officials, who gave him the necessary documents to endorse and give description of items contained in the missing luggage and pledged to help retrieve the missing luggage.

But months later when the airline could not produce his luggage, the Ondo-based pharmacist wrote the airline through his lawyer in a letter dated 31st October, 2017.

Upon receiving the letter, SaharaReporters gathered that Royal Air Maroc promised to take steps to rectify the problem which was not done.

The airline however in a letter dated 5th March, 2018 admitted it lost Lawal’s luggage and offered to pay the sum of $920 (about N350, 000) as full compensation to him.

SaharaReporters gathered that the passenger rejected the offer and described it as ‘grossly inadequate’.

Items in the luggage included 30 pairs of designer shirts and polo shirts to the tune of N1,200,000.00, 20 pairs of “Atiku” fabric for male to the tune of N2,400,000.00, 2 Rolex wristwatches to the tune of N900,000.00, 10 Indian female wears to the tune N3,000,000.00.

Other items were dry fish and dry skin, both to the tune of N200,000.00, 15 pairs of trousers and 2 belts to the tune of N500,000.00, 1 Givenchi perfume to the tune of N70,000.00, 10 female designer bags (D & G) to the tune of N500,000.00, 4 pairs of designer shoes (unisex) to the tune of N230,000.00, 25 pairs of jean trousers of mixed colours to the tune of N500,000.00 and 2 gold chains (necklace) to the tune of N1,000,000.00.

Lawal however declined to comment when contacted by SaharaReporters.

“Who told you about it? I have no comment currently because the matter is in court. Thank you,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption JTF Arrests Youths For Sea Piracy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International FOREX Scarcity: Relief On The Way For Foreign Airlines Before June 30
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Passengers Evacuated From Air Peace Flight After Tyre Bursts
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Fire Averted As Smoke Fills Lagos Airport Departure Hall
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel At Last, Med-View Flight Arrives From London, Shifts Departure Time Again
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Bad Weather Grounds Uyo, Port Harcourt, Calabar Fights
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sex We Had Sex For Over Two Hours – Gay Man Mobbed By Vigilantes With Partner In Delta
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News There'll Be Suya Feast When Next Herdsmen's Cows Invade My Home, Soyinka Warns
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Commissions Nigerian Into Its Royal Air Force
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics People Saying Herdsmen Shouldn’t Be Banned From Trekking Should Make Their Children Do It – Ganduje
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jakande To Be Buried On Friday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News How MBA Capital And Trading Limited CEO Is Living In Affluence After Defrauding Us — Investors
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Police DIG Forges Birth Certificate, Resigns Secretly Under IGP Adamu To Evade Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Jakande Never Lived In Govt House Or Drove Govt Car As Governor — Afenifere
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Six People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun Community To Retaliate Against Igboho’s Visit – Lawmaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Explosions Rock PDP secretariat in Rivers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad