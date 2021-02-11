Six People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun Community To Retaliate Against Igboho’s Visit – Lawmaker

The people of Ketu communities in the Yewa North Local Government area Ogun State have had to face reprisals by killer Fulani herdsmen following the visit of self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to the area.

Igboho recently went to the Eggua community in Ogun State to help flush out killer herdsmen, leading to the burning of the residence of the Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Olooru.

A section of the market where Fulani settlers sell their cattle in the community was also burnt and many cows were said to have gone missing.

SaharaReporters gathered that the area has not known peace since Igboho’s visit.

It was learnt that killer herdsmen invaded Owode Ketu community, attacking villagers around 5am on Thursday.

The incident was confirmed by the House of Assembly member representing Ketu Constituency, Wahab Haruna Abiodun, who said in a statement, “It is so sad that Ketu Constituency is bathing in the blood of constituents.

“Fulani herders attacked Owode Ketu in Eggua ward and killed no fewer than six people, leaving scores seriously injured.”

The lawmaker said two farmers, after being macheted, were thrown into Yewa River along Eggua Road from a bridge.

“This was a reprisal attack by herdsmen as they came in hundreds following the visitation of Sunday Igboho to the area,” he said.

Abiodun urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to instruct the police commissioner and other security agencies in the state to act swiftly in securing the area so that the issue will not escalate further.

He said, “This is the time we need the Amotekun Corps to come out and support the Nigeria Police Force.”

The incident comes barely four days after the killing of a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Yewa axis of the state

There has been no response from the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, over the recent incidents.