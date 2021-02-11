Six People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Ogun Community To Retaliate Against Igboho’s Visit – Lawmaker

Igboho recently went to the Eggua community in Ogun State to help flush out killer herdsmen, leading to the burning of the residence of the Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Olooru.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

The people of Ketu communities in the Yewa North Local Government area Ogun State have had to face reprisals by killer Fulani herdsmen following the visit of self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to the area.

Igboho recently went to the Eggua community in Ogun State to help flush out killer herdsmen, leading to the burning of the residence of the Seriki Fulani of Eggua, Adamu Olooru.

A section of the market where Fulani settlers sell their cattle in the community was also burnt and many cows were said to have gone missing.

SaharaReporters gathered that the area has not known peace since Igboho’s visit.

It was learnt that killer herdsmen invaded Owode Ketu community, attacking villagers around 5am on Thursday.

The incident was confirmed by the House of Assembly member representing Ketu Constituency, Wahab Haruna Abiodun, who said in a statement, “It is so sad that Ketu Constituency is bathing in the blood of constituents.

“Fulani herders attacked Owode Ketu in Eggua ward and killed no fewer than six people, leaving scores seriously injured.”

The lawmaker said two farmers, after being macheted, were thrown into Yewa River along Eggua Road from a bridge.

“This was a reprisal attack by herdsmen as they came in hundreds following the visitation of Sunday Igboho to the area,” he said.

Abiodun urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to instruct the police commissioner and other security agencies in the state to act swiftly in securing the area so that the issue will not escalate further.

He said, “This is the time we need the Amotekun Corps to come out and support the Nigeria Police Force.”

The incident comes barely four days after the killing of a farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Yewa axis of the state

There has been no response from the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, over the recent incidents.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics People Saying Herdsmen Shouldn’t Be Banned From Trekking Should Make Their Children Do It – Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ortom To Buhari: Review ECOWAS Protocol, Foreign Herders Holding Nigerians To Ransom
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Jakande Never Lived In Govt House Or Drove Govt Car As Governor — Afenifere
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Explosions Rock PDP secretariat in Rivers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Sues Buhari, Makinde Over Fulani Herdsmen's Killings In Oyo Towns
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sex We Had Sex For Over Two Hours – Gay Man Mobbed By Vigilantes With Partner In Delta
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Commissions Nigerian Into Its Royal Air Force
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police DIG Forges Birth Certificate, Resigns Secretly Under IGP Adamu To Evade Probe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Of Ogun Community Rush To Withdraw Children From School As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Couple
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News How MBA Capital And Trading Limited CEO Is Living In Affluence After Defrauding Us — Investors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Imo Youths Set Hotel Ablaze After Sex Worker Stabs Customer To Death
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Mad Cows And Even Madder Narratives By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Landlady's Daughter Allegedly Beats Male Tenant To Death In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics People Saying Herdsmen Shouldn’t Be Banned From Trekking Should Make Their Children Do It – Ganduje
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Nigerian Government Threatens To Deal With #OccupyLekkiTollgate Protesters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad