Two Students Killed In Rufus Giwa Polytechnic During SUG Election

One of the students was killed on the spot while the other one was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo where he has been declared dead.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

Two students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, have been macheted to death as a fallout of its violent Students’ Union Government election, plunging the institution into a security crisis.

SaharaReporters learnt that the students were killed on Wednesday during a clash that also involved two rival cult groups believed to be meddling in the SUG election.

RUGIPO campus

An eyewitness said the deceased students were hacked to death by the cult groups.

He said, “The SUG election has turned to a free-for-all. One of the students was killed on the spot while the other one was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo where he has been declared dead now.

“Nowhere on the campus is safe. Students are scared of reprisals. One of the victims was a National Diploma 1 student while the other one is unknown.”

The management of the institution had earlier declared the election inconclusive due to what it described as “low turnout of students.”

Reports also claimed that only students, who had fully paid their tuition, were initially allowed to vote but the management later decided to postpone the election to a later date in a bid to allow all students to vote without using the payment of school fees as a prerequisite.
 

