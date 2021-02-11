United Kingdom Commissions Nigerian Into Its Royal Air Force

Mr. Adams, a native of Abejukolo in the Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State graduated with first-class degree in Electrical Engineering from the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 11, 2021

Joel Adams, a Nigerian was on Thursday commissioned into the British Royal Air Force as a Flying Officer of an Aero-Systems Specialist Engineer.

He holds a PhD in Industrial Systems and Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Cambridge after completing a master's degree in Control Systems from the Imperial College London. 

He was a recipient of the Presidential Scholarship for Innovation and Development under the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He was made a British citizen shortly after his commissioning.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

