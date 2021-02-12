Military Authorities Don’t Want Terrorism To End As They’re Making Billions Of Naira From It — Sheikh Gumi

The military is not encouraging matters at all because they are the beneficiaries of this insecurity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 12, 2021

A popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has alleged that military authorities don’t want the fight against insurgency to end because of the huge funds allocated for it.

The cleric, who has been visiting bandits in forests in an attempt to negotiate peace deals with them, disclosed this when he featured on a programme on Arise Television on Thursday.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

According to Gumi, the bandits are ready to drop their arms and return to the fold if the Nigerian government will accede to their demands.

He said, “The military is not encouraging matters at all because they are the beneficiaries of this insecurity.

“Nobody can justify criminality. Criminality is criminality, there is no word that can justify it. But just look at it, IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), they never had the Nigerian Airforce bombing them, Niger Delta militants never had the Nigerian Air Force bombing them.

“The bandits are complaining mostly against the military killing innocent people. They resorted to buying arms. How did they get the arms? They resorted to kidnapping people which is an end result of these military actions.

“Look, they are ready to drop these arms and return to the fold of the Nigerians just for simple things; schools, hospitals, water.

“And there is an allegation: the military doesn’t want this conflict to end because of the billions of naira they claim for fighting insurgency. So the military is not cooperating.

“I praise the police and the Inspector-General of Police. I give him credit for assisting us to go and meet these people, but the military is not forthcoming, they are not cooperating, I don’t know why.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bauchi Governor Under Fire For Saying Fulani Herders Carry AK-47 For Self-defence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Establishes Bases In Yobe, Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Borno Community, Kill 25
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military I've Withdrawn My Last Child From School Due To Poverty — Widow Of Nigerian Soldier Who Died In Battle Laments Unpaid Benefits
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Civil Societies Petition 31 Embassies To Disqualify Buratai, Other Ex-Service Chiefs As Ambassadors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Identity Of Rescued Girls And Women From Sambisa Forest Confirmed
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bauchi Governor Under Fire For Saying Fulani Herders Carry AK-47 For Self-defence
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News There'll Be Suya Feast When Next Herdsmen's Cows Invade My Home, Soyinka Warns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Commissions Nigerian Into Its Royal Air Force
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Kill Two, Burn Amotekun Vehicle In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics People Saying Herdsmen Shouldn’t Be Banned From Trekking Should Make Their Children Do It – Ganduje
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Doesn't Understand Insecurity In North, Ganduje Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Is Not In Charge, Doesn’t Understand The Herdsmen Crisis— Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: The Spy On Fooling Game By Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Establishes Bases In Yobe, Adamawa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jakande To Be Buried On Friday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Scientists Will Soon Produce Coronavirus Vaccine, Science Minister Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Forum To Sue Lagos #EndSARS Panel, Sets Up Legal Clinic For February 13 Lekki Tollgate Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad