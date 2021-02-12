Nigerian Government Fixes March 1 For Trial Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo

The Nigerian government has fixed March 1, 2021, for the continued kangaroo trial of the Publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, who was Illegally detained for months over some reports he wrote.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suit, numbered FHC/CA/59c/2019, which is between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Agba Jalingo, is to be heard at the Federal High Court 1, along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, Cross River State.

Jalingo is facing four counts of treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism, and an attempt to overthrow the Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jalingo had been arrested on the orders of the governor on August 22, 2019, after he raised questions on the whereabouts of N500 million meant for the establishment of Cross River Microfinance Bank.

He was detained arbitrarily for over four months with his fundamental human rights grossly violated during the period.

SaharaReporters learnt that the treasonable felony trial would continue by March 1.

“The prosecution of a journalist, Agba Jalingo, by the Cross River State Government for treasonable felony is to resume March 1, 2021,” an official said.

“The suit No. FHC/CA/59c/2019, FRN v. Agba Jalingo, has been slated for hearing on 01/03/2021 at Federal High Court 1, along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar,” the suit reads.

It was only on February 17, 2020, that Jalingo was released from detention after perfecting his bail conditions.

Before his arrest, the police had invited him after receiving a petition by the bank stemming from his report.

Jalingo had informed the police he was out of the state and the invitation was moved to August 26, 2019. However, he was arrested by the police outside Cross River State four days before the scheduled date.

He was arrested in Lagos, blindfolded, tortured, and taken to Cross River State by road where he was handcuffed to a refrigerator.