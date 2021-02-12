Nigerian Government Fixes March 1 For Trial Of Journalist, Agba Jalingo

Jalingo is facing four counts of treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism, and an attempt to overthrow the Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 12, 2021

The Nigerian government has fixed March 1, 2021, for the continued kangaroo trial of the Publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, who was Illegally detained for months over some reports he wrote.

SaharaReporters learnt that the suit, numbered FHC/CA/59c/2019, which is between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Agba Jalingo, is to be heard at the Federal High Court 1, along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, Cross River State.

Jalingo is facing four counts of treasonable felony, terrorism, cultism, and an attempt to overthrow the Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jalingo had been arrested on the orders of the governor on August 22, 2019, after he raised questions on the whereabouts of N500 million meant for the establishment of Cross River Microfinance Bank. 

He was detained arbitrarily for over four months with his fundamental human rights grossly violated during the period.

SaharaReporters learnt that the treasonable felony trial would continue by March 1.

“The prosecution of a journalist, Agba Jalingo, by the Cross River State Government for treasonable felony is to resume March 1, 2021,” an official said.

“The suit No. FHC/CA/59c/2019, FRN v. Agba Jalingo, has been slated for hearing on 01/03/2021 at Federal High Court 1, along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar,” the suit reads.

It was only on February 17, 2020, that Jalingo was released from detention after perfecting his bail conditions.

Before his arrest, the police had invited him after receiving a petition by the bank stemming from his report. 

Jalingo had informed the police he was out of the state and the invitation was moved to August 26, 2019. However, he was arrested by the police outside Cross River State four days before the scheduled date.

He was arrested in Lagos, blindfolded, tortured, and taken to Cross River State by road where he was handcuffed to a refrigerator.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS BREAKING: Forum To Sue Lagos #EndSARS Panel, Sets Up Legal Clinic For February 13 Lekki Tollgate Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Promoters Celebrate As CBN Finally Unfreezes Their Accounts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate: Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner Lacks The Right To Stop Peaceful Protesters —Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Woman Arrested For Brutalising, Locking Own Son Up For Months
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Biden Threatens Financial, Visa Sanctions Against Nigeria, Others Over Anti-gay Laws
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive US Court Orders Allison Anadi, Cohorts To Surrender ASA-USA Documents, Stop Posing As Officers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bauchi Governor Under Fire For Saying Fulani Herders Carry AK-47 For Self-defence
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police DPO Shoots Amotekun Operative For Arresting Fulani Herdsmen Who Destroyed Farm
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News There'll Be Suya Feast When Next Herdsmen's Cows Invade My Home, Soyinka Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Kill Two, Burn Amotekun Vehicle In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Is Not In Charge, Doesn’t Understand The Herdsmen Crisis— Soyinka
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Authorities Don’t Want Terrorism To End As They’re Making Billions Of Naira From It — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Oyo Deploys Over 200 Amotekun Operatives To Deal With Fulani Warlord, Iskilu Wakili
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Three Killed In Ibadan Ethnic Conflict Over Killing Of Yoruba Cobbler By Hausa Man
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity El-Rufai Doesn't Understand Insecurity In North, Ganduje Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Fani-Kayode: The Spy On Fooling Game By Dr. Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Disappointed In Bauchi Governor For Supporting Killer Herdsmen —Ortom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Fani-Kayode Lacks APC Values, His Move To Join Party Manipulative — PGF
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad