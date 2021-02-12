Police DPO Shoots Amotekun Operative For Arresting Fulani Herdsmen Who Destroyed Farm

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ile-Igbon Division, Surulere Local Government Area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Adepoju Ayodeji, on Friday shot an operative of Amotekun for arresting Fulani herdsmen who allegedly destroyed a cassava farm.

The Amotekun commandant in the state, Col. Olayanju Olayinka (retd.), who confirmed this to reporters in Ibadan on Friday, said the police boss shot the victim at close range.

File photo used to illustrate story.

SaharaReporters learnt that Amotekun operatives received a distress call from farmers to come and arrest some Fulani herdsmen who had destroyed their farms.

After the Fulani herdsmen were arrested, the DPO ordered the arrest of the operatives of Amotekun who made the arrest.

Our correspondent gathered that when the leaders of the Amotekun group, led by Olatunji Mayowa and Jenyo Isiaka, got to the station to secure the release of the arrested Amotekun personnel, the DPO said they had no business in arresting anybody.

According to a source, while one of the Amotekun operatives was speaking with the police officer on duty at the station, the DPO came out of his office, shot at them, and chased them away.

The source said, "As one of the leaders of the Amotekun was discussing with the police station guard, the DPO rushed out from his office, snatched an AK 47 rifle from one of his officers, and sprayed the Amotekun operatives with bullets.

"One of the men of Amotekun, Job Adewale, was hit at close range in the right leg and the bullet also broke his right ribs. The DPO reloaded the rifle and released more gunshots at other personnel while they were trying to carry the wounded Adewale."