BREAKING: Police Attack, Arrest #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protesters

The plan to #OccupyLekkiTollGate started after the controversial ruling of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

Some #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters were on Saturday attacked and arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The protesters were arrested around 7:50 am, SaharaReporters has gathered.

"Why are you after us. We have a right to protest. I could have been crushed by a car as the police were running after me for protesting," one of them was heard saying as the police manhandled him and forced him into a white Hilux van to an unknown destination.

The plan to #OccupyLekkiTollGate came after the controversial ruling of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

The panel, headed by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, on Saturday ruled in favour of the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.

The ruling was supported by five members out of the nine-man panel, with four other members, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and the youth representatives dissenting to the ruling.

Despite the dissenting ruling, the Lekki Toll Plaza has been handed over to LCC for reopening.
State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said 'security agencies would not fold their arms' as youths plan fresh protests against police brutality and extortion.

The police boss said such demonstration, whether peaceful or violent, would not be allowed to take place as the government and people of Lagos still nurse the wounds of the recent #EndSARS violence that wreaked havoc across the state.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS BREAKING: #DefendLagos Withdraws From Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Take Over Lekki Toll Plaza, Display Show Of Force Ahead Of Saturday's Protest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekki Protest Live Updates: Heavy Security At Toll Gates As Tension Rises In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekki: Protect Protesters, Don't Harass Them, Amnesty International Tells Nigerian Police
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Arrest Comedian MrMacaroni, Others Over #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protest
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Beat, Arrest 10 #OccupyLekki Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sex Gay Man Who Had Two-Hour Sex With Partner Has Wife, Children— Delta Resident
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Police DPO Shoots Amotekun Operative For Arresting Fulani Herdsmen Who Destroyed Farm
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Your Handling Of Herdsmen’s Crisis Amateurish, Dangerously Incompetent — Niyi Osundare Slams Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Let’s Defend Lagos From Tinubu And M.C. Oluomo By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: #DefendLagos Withdraws From Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Police Take Over Lekki Toll Plaza, Display Show Of Force Ahead Of Saturday's Protest
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News There'll Be Suya Feast When Next Herdsmen's Cows Invade My Home, Soyinka Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Oyo Deploys Over 200 Amotekun Operatives To Deal With Fulani Warlord, Iskilu Wakili
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sex Gay Not In Our Culture, Blasphemous – Northern Reps React To Biden's Threat
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Three Killed In Ibadan Ethnic Conflict Over Killing Of Yoruba Cobbler By Hausa Man
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekki Protest Live Updates: Heavy Security At Toll Gates As Tension Rises In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Sanusi Was Deposed For Not Watching His Tongue, Destroying Institutions – Ganduje
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad