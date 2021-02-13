Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan

No fewer than four people were reportedly killed in Shasha area of the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday, despite the market's closure.



Shasha market is one of the major hubs of farm produce from the north in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was gathered that the crisis broke out when a Hausa man reportedly beat up a pregnant woman who accused her of littering the frontal part of her shop, while the deceased man, a cobbler popularly called Adex intervened but met his untimely death as the Hausa man allegedly hit him with a magic charm.



According to eyewitnesses, Adex slumped immediately and started foaming in the mouth before he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.



SaharaReporters gathered on Saturday that four people were killed while more houses were set ablaze.



Yoruba people in the area told SaharaReporters that Soldiers from Odogbo Barracks, who were deployed to maintain law and order, were allegedly supervising attack on Yoruba people, which led to the mobilisation of more Yoruba youths to repel the attack.



A resident of the area, who spoke with SaharaReporters, claimed that four people had been killed already while many houses were set ablaze despite the market's closure and the curfew.



The source said, "As we speak, I notice four corpses on the ground. The soldiers are supporting the Hausa people, that was exactly the reasons Yoruba people are protesting."



Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, on Saturday, urged all warring factions in the ongoing crisis to sheathe their swords.



The first-class monarch, who lamented the high level of insecurity in the land in recent times, made this known in Ibadan today after holding virtual meetings with relevant stakeholders, including Hausa/Fulani leaders in Ibadan.



Oba Adetunji said it was important for people to eschew violence and bitterness by ensuring that minor conflicts do not degenerate to unnecessary tension.



"Many of our compatriots have been living with each other for a long time. We grow up and attend schools together. People from diverse ethnic groups do inter-marry and give birth to lovely children," he said.



Olubadan stated that he was surprised that a crisis could break out in Shasa culminating in large-scale destruction, such as burning properties.



He said, "Immediately the report of the crisis got to us in the palace yesterday, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde was the first person I called. We have his promise that appropriate action would be taken as perpetrators would not go unpunished."



Oba Adetunji urged the governor to look into the possibility of compensating all those who have been affected by the crisis.