I Can't Continue To Sit At EndSARS Panel, Adegboruwa Says, Condemns Arrest Of Protesters

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), on Saturday, called for the unconditional release of all protesters arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State, saying it is hard for him to continue to sit at the panel on EndSARS.

The senior advocated said he was "saddened and devastated" by the dehumanization of the protesters.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

Adegboruwa, who is also a member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, said he could not continue to sit at any panel when fresh assaults are being perpetrated with impunity.



He stated these in a statement on Saturday.



He said, "I have been monitoring events at the Lekki Toll Gate since morning, and I am overwhelmed with the images, videos and sundry evidence of police brutality of armless civilians, who ventured to protest at the Toll Gate. In one particular video, I saw citizens of Nigeria being dehumanized, stripped half-naked and cramped together in a rickety bus. This is unacceptable.



"While we are yet to come to terms with the events of October 20, 2020, it becomes worrisome that the security agencies have not learnt any positive lesson from those occurrences. I commend the protesters for their peaceful conduct.



"I cannot in good conscience continue to sit at any Panel of Inquiry to heal wounds and end police brutality when fresh assaults are being perpetrated with impunity. Consequently, I am presently consulting with my constituency within the civil society, as to my continued participation in the EndSARS Judicial Panel.



"I hereby demand the immediate release of all those arrested in connection with the peaceful protest at the Lekki Toll Gate today. On no account should anything happen to any of them while in the custody of the police.



"I appeal for calm on all sides, in order not to escalate the worsening security situation across the land. I cannot fail to point out that President Muhammadu Buhari's present administration is a product of protest and civil disobedience. Let history vindicate the just. Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta!"



