Mr Macaroni, 39 Other #OccupyLekkiTollgate Protesters Granted Bail

Popular comedian and activist, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, and 39 other arrested #OccupyLekki protesters, have been granted bail, according to the Lagos State Police Command.

The Police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Saturday evening.

He said, "The command has arrested forty (40) suspects at Lekki Toll Gate plaza, Lagos State, on Saturday, February 13 2021, for conspiracy, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and violation of COVID-19 protocols.

"The suspects had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate plaza creating tension and behaving in such a manner that could cause a breach of public peace without due regard for COVID-19 protocols major of which are the use of nose masks and social distancing.

"The command has arraigned the suspects today to the mobile court at Panti, Yaba accordingly but were however granted bail by the court. They will appear in court on the next date of adjournment, March 2 2021, with the certificate of COVID-19 test. See Also #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protest Live Updates

"The command, therefore, assured the general public that it will always discharge its statutory duties as expected within the ambit of the law while appealing to Lagosians to be law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses."

Mr Macaroni and the other protesters were arrested on Saturday for protesting at the Lekki toll gate where he demanded that justice be served for the victims of October 20, 2020, #EndSARS protest allegedly shot at the toll plaza.

Many civil rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have demanded Mr Macaroni's release and the other detained protesters.