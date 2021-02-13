A comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, has been arraigned before a mobile court, The PUNCH has learnt.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Saturday evening.

"He (Mr Macaroni) and others have been arraigned before a mobile court. I will release a statement on it shortly," he said in a phone interview.



On Saturday, Mr Macaroni was arrested for protesting at the Lekki toll gate where he demanded that justice be served to the victims of the October 20, 2020, #EndSARS protest at the toll plaza. See Also #EndSARS #OccupyLekki: Mr Macaroni, Other Protesters Arraigned



He and 30 other #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaigners were arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command's operatives.



Many civil rights organisations, including Amnesty International, have demanded Mr Macaroni's release and the other detained protesters. See Also #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate Protest Live Updates