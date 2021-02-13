#OccupyLekkiTollgate: Police Torture Protesters In Detention Room

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

Police officers from the Adeniji Adele division on the Lagos Island are presently torturing the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters who were harassed and arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

SaharaReporters learnt that the protesters in detention and being tortured include; Kehinde Ogunbayo, Jeffrey Olonta, Kehinde Aghedo Stephen, Juwon Sanyaolu, Ayoyinka Oni, and Damilare Adenola Michael.

"I just confirmed from my sources at Adeniji Adele Police Station that arrested protesters and activists are currently being severely tortured by officers of the Nigeria Police @PoliceNG. They've also seized their phones. We need quick intervention," a source said.

The police in Lagos State earlier also arrested activist and comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, and other protesters at the ongoing #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest on Saturday.

Some of the protesters were nabbed on Saturday, attacked and harassed by the policemen.

The protesters were arrested around 7:50 am, SaharaReporters gathered.

The plan to organise #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest started after the controversial ruling of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

The panel, headed by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, on Saturday ruled in favour of the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.

The ruling was supported by five members out of the nine-man panel, with four other members, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and the youth representatives dissenting to the ruling.

Despite the dissenting ruling, the Lekki Toll Plaza has been handed over to LCC for reopening.

State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said 'security agencies would not fold their arms' as youths plan fresh protests against police brutality and extortion.

The police boss said such demonstration, whether peaceful or violent, would not be allowed to occur as the government and people of Lagos still nurse the wounds of the recent #EndSARS violence that wreaked havoc across the state.

