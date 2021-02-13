#OccupyLekkiTollgate: SERAP Threatens Legal Action If Arrested Protesters Are Not Released

We'll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, on Saturday, called for the release of all protesters who were harassed and arrested by the police during the peaceful protest at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State. 

SERAP added that it would pursue legal actions if the arrested protesters are not immediately and unconditionally released.

In a series of tweets, SERAP said, "We urge Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately and unconditionally release #EndSARS protesters detained merely for peacefully exercising their human rights. Authorities should also cease harassing people peacefully exercising their human rights.

"The United Nations and concerned governments should press the Nigerian authorities to end the crackdown on peaceful protesters, and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained. 

"We'll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released. Peaceful assembly is a fundamental right." 

‌On Saturday, the police arrested at least 18 peaceful protesters, including comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni. 

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate had decided to hand over the tollgate back to its operators, Lekki Concession Company.

But the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters kicked against the move, insisting that justice must be served to the victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting of October 20, 2020.

