Oyo Governor Orders Closure Of Ibadan Market Due To Hausa/Yoruba Clash

The Oyo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Shasha market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan following the ethnic killing and crisis in the area on Friday.

The closure of the market is indefinite.

A statement signed by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that the governor gave the order to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

The curfew, which he said covered Shasha and the market area, runs from 6 pm to 7 am.

The statement warned residents of the area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully, stating that anyone caught perpetrating violence would face the wrath of the law.

It partly reads, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of a curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 pm to 7 am.

“Residents of the affected area are urged to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”

At least one person had been reported killed, as Hausa and Yoruba people clashed at Shasha on Friday.

It was gathered that the crisis broke out when a Hausa man reportedly beat up a pregnant woman who accused her of littering the frontal part of her shop, while the deceased man, a cobbler popularly called Adex intervened but met his untimely death as the Hausa man allegedly hit him with a magic charm.

According to eyewitnesses, Adex slumped immediately and started foaming in the mouth before he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up this morning.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Amotekun and Operation Burst have been drafted to the area but normalcy is yet to return as arson and destruction of property continued as of the time of filing this report.