Police Beat, Arrest 10 #OccupyLekki Protesters

Security operatives have arrested no fewer than ten protesters at the Lekki toll gate, one of the coordinators of #OccupyLekkiTollgate has said.

Kunle Ajayi told Punch that the protesters were detained in a black maria and are about to be taken to an unknown location.

“Police have just arrested ten protesters – Four ladies and six guys. They were beaten mercilessly and injured,” he said.

In a video, one of the arrested protesters said, “We have been arrested. Over ten of us. We are kept in a black maria stationed at the toll gate now.”

"#OccupyLekkiTollGate: 10 others arrested are Ayoyinka, Christiana, Prince, Samuel, Waliu, Bolanle, Ganiu, Elvis, Ganiu, Jeffrey. Damilare Adenola who was speaking to a @BBCAfrica reporter minutes ago had been arrested too. All taken to Adeniji Police Station!," Abiodun Sanusi tweeted.