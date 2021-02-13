Police Beat, Arrest 10 #OccupyLekki Protesters

Police have just arrested ten protesters – Four ladies and six guys. They were beaten mercilessly and injured.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 13, 2021

Security operatives have arrested no fewer than ten protesters at the Lekki toll gate, one of the coordinators of #OccupyLekkiTollgate has said.

Kunle Ajayi told Punch that the protesters were detained in a black maria and are about to be taken to an unknown location.

“Police have just arrested ten protesters – Four ladies and six guys. They were beaten mercilessly and injured,” he said.

In a video, one of the arrested protesters said, “We have been arrested. Over ten of us. We are kept in a black maria stationed at the toll gate now.”

"#OccupyLekkiTollGate: 10 others arrested are Ayoyinka, Christiana, Prince, Samuel, Waliu, Bolanle, Ganiu, Elvis, Ganiu, Jeffrey. Damilare Adenola who was speaking to a @BBCAfrica reporter minutes ago had been arrested too. All taken to Adeniji Police Station!," Abiodun Sanusi tweeted.

SaharaReporters, New York

