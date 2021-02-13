"They Better Be Ready For The Consequence"— Falz Knocks Police For Arresting Peaceful Protesters

No fewer than 18 protesters who participated in the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest have now been arrested and detained by the Nigerian police.

SaharaReporters was told that the protesters are Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr Macaroni, Ayoyinka, Christiana, Prince Samuel, Waliu, Bolanle, Ganiu, Elvis, Ganiu, Jeffery, Damilare Adenola, Christopher Ogoje, Damilola, Adelare, Joseph David, Kehinde, Aghedo Juwon and Kiki.

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, condemned the police action, noting that the authorities should be ready for the consequences of their actions.

He said, "Mr Macaroni and several other innocent Nigerians have just been arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate for exercising their fundamental human right to protest. The Nigerian government has shown by this senseless act that it is not concerned with upholding our democracy or the rule of law.

"They are showing that they are not interested in serving justice as regards the October 20 incident. This show of force is supposed to make us fear for our lives, but the life we live does not get meaning before; absolutely nothing to lose at this point. They better be ready for the consequences of these actions."

The police in Lagos State earlier arrested the protesters on Saturday, attacking and harassing them as they were hurled into a black maria.

The protesters were arrested around 7:50 am, SaharaReporters gathered.