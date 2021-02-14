Bandits Attack Niger State Transport Workers, Abduct 21 Persons

Residents stated that during the deadly invasion, a yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons were also killed as the people continued to live in fear.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2021

Bandits have again struck Zungeru in Niger State, attacking workers of the state transport authority and kidnapping no fewer than 21 persons.

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits attacked the Niger State Transport Authority bus along Zungeru Road on Sunday and went with the persons.

“Bandits struck again on Sunday, and this time, they attacked the NSTA workers. It is not clear yet whether the bandits have reached out to the families of the abducted persons,” a source said.  

Niger State has been facing a wave of attacks recently. 

On February 2, bandits invaded Kanyan and Sabon Gida communities in Kurebe Ward in Niger State, killing 27 residents, and injuring 20 others.

SaharaReporters had learnt from eyewitnesses that the bandits also abducted no fewer than 40 persons during the attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the communities around 1am on that fateful day to unleash their terror.

Two Thursdays ago, there was tension in Bassa, Kukoki communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the areas, abducting no fewer than 50 residents.

The terrorists, working together with bandits, had attacked the areas in large numbers from Bassa, Kukoki communities up to Palalli in Gurmana Ward of the same Shiroro LGA.

SaharaReporters had been told that only two Tuesdays ago, the bandits and terrorists also in “broad daylight attacked Kokki in Gurmana Ward, Magami in Manta Ward and Maguga, Marenje and other adjoining villages using 10 motorcycles,” abducted several persons and killed a few others.

SaharaReporters, New York

