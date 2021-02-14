Bandits Kill Two In Katsina As Police Deploy Over 400 Officers To Lekki Tollgate

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed two persons in Tashar Labo village, Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A resident of the village whose relative was killed said the bandits invaded the town on Friday and started shooting indiscriminately.

He said two people were killed while many villagers were abducted.

This is just as the police authorities on Saturday dispatched over 400 armed operatives along the Lekki corridor over a planned protest at the toll plaza.

At least 50 police vehicles were seen at the tollgate with scores of officers guarding the plaza.

About 40 protesters were also attacked and arrested by the police.

Some of those arrested were comedian, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola and Dabira Ayuku.

They were detained in a black maria and later taken to an unknown location.

But some of them claimed they were not protesters.

The police consequently brought them before a mobile court in Yaba for conspiracy, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Explaining why they were arrested, Muyiwa Adejobi, Lagos police spokesperson, alleged that the actions of the protesters could cause breach of public peace and disregard for COVID-19 protocols, especially regarding social distancing and the use of face masks.

However, SaharaReporters reporter at the toll plaza observed that the protesters arrested conducted themselves peacefully and observed COVID-19 protocols.

“The command has arrested 40 suspects at Lekki Tollgate Plaza, Lagos State, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, for conspiracy, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and violation of COVID-19 protocols,” Adejobi said.

“The suspects had gathered at the Lekki Tollgate Plaza, creating tension and behaving in such a manner that could cause a breach of the public peace without due regard for COVID-19 protocols major of which are the use of face masks and social distancing.

“The command had, however, arraigned the suspects at the mobile court at Panti, Yaba, accordingly but they were granted bail by the court. They will appear in court on the next date of adjournment, March 2, 2021, with the certificate of COVID-19 test.”

The Nigerian government and the police had earlier warned youths who planned to protest at the tollgate to have a rethink and shelve the protests.

Some activists had been calling for demonstrations against the decision of the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating police brutality to grant the Lekki Concession Company permission to resume business at the tollgate.

The tollgate was shut after soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020, killing an unknown number of people.

The panel, headed by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, on Saturday ruled in favour of LCC, to repossess the toll plaza for repairs and insurance claims.

The ruling was supported by five members out of the nine-man panel, with four members, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and the youth representatives dissenting to the ruling.