BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Saturday night attacked some farmers at Ijugbere in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing three of them.

This comes two days after a clash between the operatives of the Ondo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, and armed herders in the same LGA, which led to the death of two villagers.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Agriculture, Akin Olotu, confirmed the killing to SaharaReporters.

“Yes, it’s true, three people were killed, the place is becoming like Zamfara. Those accusing the governor of ordering illegal occupants of the forest to vacate the place, I think they should be charged as accomplices,” Olotu told SaharaReporters.

“It obvious these bandits are ready for war. That’s why the governor said if you are a cattle rearer, let us know you, disclose your identity. Let us know where you come from, let us know who own your cattle. It’s so sad.”

Last month, Akeredolu, governor of the state, issued a seven-day quit notice to the herdsmen operating illegally in the state’s forest reserves.

Apart from ejecting the herdsmen, the governor also banned underage grazing, night grazing, and movement of cattle within the cities and on highways.

The governor had said, "Today, we have taken major steps at addressing the root cause of kidnapping, in particular, and other nefarious activities detailed and documented in security reports, the press, and debriefings from victims of kidnap cases in Ondo State.

"As the chief law and security officer of the state, it is my constitutional obligation to do everything lawful to protect the lives and property of all residents of the state. In light of the foregoing, the following orders are hereby issued: All forest reserves in the state are to be vacated by herdsmen within the next seven days with effect from today, Monday, January 18, 2021."

The issue generated an uproar and after a meeting with different stakeholders, Akeredolu asked herdsmen to register with the government so that they can operate unhindered in the forest reserves.