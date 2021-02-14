EFCC Arrests 20 Suspected Yahoo Boys, Recovers Cars, 40 Phones, 17 Laptops, Others

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, on Sunday said the suspects were arrested on Friday at New Owerri, Eminike Estate, Norble Abode, Owerri, Imo State.

According to the statement, the suspects include: Onyebuchi Victor; Isreal Victor; Emeka Clinton; Stanley Uche; Onyemachi Stanley; Ikechukwu Agbalieze; Franklin Ugoegbu; Nze Collins; Nwokoro Santus and Agocha Johnson

Others are: "Oscar Anumata; Emeka Clinton Nkeoga; Ogwu Chukwu Akagha Marvis; Victor Obioha; Charles Onymesi; Awunnaya Victor; Henry Stephni; Jerrard Uwaima, Franklin Uzoma and Obidike Abuchi."

The EFCC said it recovered the following items from the suspects: "40 mobile phones, 17 laptops of different brands and 6 vehicles: one blue-coloured Toyota Corolla car; one black-coloured Acura ZX car; one ash-coloured Lexus GX 460 Sports Utility Vehicle; one green-coloured Venza car, one black-coloured Mercedes Benz car and one ash-coloured Lexus 330 SUV."

Other items recovered from the suspects are "13 Powers of Attorney, 5 architectural documents, and a folder containing some other documents.

Uwajaren said the suspects would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

