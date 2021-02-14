Ibadan Yoruba/Hausa Clash: Residents boo Akeredolu, Makinde over late intervention

Makinde left the palace of the Yoruba traditional leader, he left without seeing the Seriki Shasha.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2021

Residents of Shasha, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Sunday booed the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, over their lateness to address the ongoing crisis in the area.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governors arrived at Shasha, where the clash occurred, around 12pm on Sunday but the Yoruba residents there inisited that the governors must visit the Yoruba traditional leader in the council before going to the Seriki Shasha.

Our source said after Makinde left the palace of the Yoruba traditional leader, he left without seeing the Seriki Shasha, which generated angry reactions from the Hausa community.

Muhammed Kabiru, who is Hausa, told SaharaReporters that Makinde "did not do well today". 

"The Yoruba community did not allow Makinde to see Seriki Shasha. After they booed him, some Yoruba leaders ushered him to the Yoruba traditional leader and the governor did not go to see the Seriki Shasha. As someone who is Hausa, I feel betrayed.

"Makinde as a leader, is a governor for both Yoruba and Hausa people. We voted for him but he treated us badly," Kabiru added. 

However, a Yoruba resident, disagreed with Kabiru on the issue, saying "The crisis was induced by Hausa leaders because they did not caution their children.

"It is true we did not allow him to talk to the Seriki Shasha. Where was he when they attacked our people? Hausa people killed many people here. Why must the governor visit him?"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Protect Ourselves From Fulani Herdsmen If Buhari, Abiodun Fail To Do So—Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Tollgate: Arrest Bala Mohammed, Abbas, Not Protesters, Says HURIWA
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Niger State Transport Workers, Abduct 21 Persons
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari Being Cattle Owner Cannot Be Fair In Herdsmen’s Violence – CDHR
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Nigerians React As Ronke Odusanya's Husband Demands DNA Test
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Pastor Petitions CAC To Remove Apostle Suleman As Overseer, Shut Down Church
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Protect Ourselves From Fulani Herdsmen If Buhari, Abiodun Fail To Do So—Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Tollgate: Arrest Bala Mohammed, Abbas, Not Protesters, Says HURIWA
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Blame Bank For Kidnap Of Its Worker In Katsina
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 20 Suspected Yahoo Boys, Recovers Cars, 40 Phones, 17 Laptops, Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Anambra #EndSARS Panel Members Shock Governor Obiano, Joint Resign Over Abuses
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Niger State Transport Workers, Abduct 21 Persons
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Agriculture Buhari Being Cattle Owner Cannot Be Fair In Herdsmen’s Violence – CDHR
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad