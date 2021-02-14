Ibadan Yoruba/Hausa Clash: Residents boo Akeredolu, Makinde over late intervention

Residents of Shasha, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State on Sunday booed the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, over their lateness to address the ongoing crisis in the area.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governors arrived at Shasha, where the clash occurred, around 12pm on Sunday but the Yoruba residents there inisited that the governors must visit the Yoruba traditional leader in the council before going to the Seriki Shasha.

Our source said after Makinde left the palace of the Yoruba traditional leader, he left without seeing the Seriki Shasha, which generated angry reactions from the Hausa community.

Muhammed Kabiru, who is Hausa, told SaharaReporters that Makinde "did not do well today".

"The Yoruba community did not allow Makinde to see Seriki Shasha. After they booed him, some Yoruba leaders ushered him to the Yoruba traditional leader and the governor did not go to see the Seriki Shasha. As someone who is Hausa, I feel betrayed.

"Makinde as a leader, is a governor for both Yoruba and Hausa people. We voted for him but he treated us badly," Kabiru added.

However, a Yoruba resident, disagreed with Kabiru on the issue, saying "The crisis was induced by Hausa leaders because they did not caution their children.

"It is true we did not allow him to talk to the Seriki Shasha. Where was he when they attacked our people? Hausa people killed many people here. Why must the governor visit him?"