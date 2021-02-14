Impeachment Trial: Donald Trump Acquitted By Senate

Voting 57-43, the Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds necessary for conviction. Seven Republicans voted to find the former president guilty of "incitement of insurrection," with all 50 Democrats.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2021

The United States Senate voted on Saturday to acquit Donald J. Trump in his second impeachment trial, as Republicans in a Senate still bruised from the most violent attack on the Capitol in two centuries banded together to reject the charge he incited the Jan. 6 attack, New York Times reports.

Voting 57-43, the Senate fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds necessary for conviction. Seven Republicans voted to find the former president guilty of "incitement of insurrection," with all 50 Democrats, the most bipartisan support for conviction in any of the four presidential impeachments in U.S. history.

That outcome reflected the widespread outrage about Mr. Trump's conduct among senators who experienced the violence of the attack firsthand, fleeing for safety as marauders overwhelmed the Capitol Police and swarmed the Capitol during the attack. It came after Democrats built a case that the former president had undertaken a monthslong effort to overturn the election, and then provoked the assault on the Capitol in a last-ditch attempt to cling to power.

"If that is not ground for conviction, if that is not a high crime and misdemeanour against the Republic and the United States of America, then nothing is," Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and the lead manager, pleaded with senators before the vote. "President Trump must be convicted for the safety and democracy of our people."

Minutes after the verdict was announced, Mr. Trump sent out a statement thanking his legal team and decrying, as he did for most of his presidency, the "witch hunt" he says is being waged upon him by his enemies.

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree," he wrote, echoing the final arguments of his lawyers in the Senate on Saturday.

"I always have, and always will be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honourably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Group Raises Alarm, Accuses Delta Government Officials Of Corruption, Petitions US Agency
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram U.S. Congress Moves To Compel Obama To Withold Abacha Loot For Boko Haram Victims
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Hillary Clinton Criticized For Stance On Boko Haram During US Republican Convention
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Nigeria's Suppression Of #BringBackOurGirls Protesters Extends To New York
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The Hunter May Soon Become The Hunted By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
United States of America Driver Rams Into Police Car, Attempts To Run Over Officers In Washington, D.C.
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollgate: Let’s Know If We Are In Military Regime – Macaroni Reacts To Police Arrest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Entertainment Nigerians React As Ronke Odusanya's Husband Demands DNA Test
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS We Can Use Force On Protesters When Required – Defence Minister Reacts To Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Let The Truth Be Told About Helen Prest!
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekki: Mr Macaroni, Other Protesters Arraigned
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Mr Macaroni, 39 Other #OccupyLekkiTollgate Protesters Granted Bail
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Amotekun Has Been Politicised— Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS I Can't Continue To Sit At EndSARS Panel, Adegboruwa Says, Condemns Arrest Of Protesters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Oyo Governor Orders Closure Of Ibadan Market Due To Hausa/Yoruba Clash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS "They Better Be Ready For The Consequence"— Falz Knocks Police For Arresting Peaceful Protesters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Journalism Reps Consider Bill Seeking To Disqualify Journalists Without Media Degree
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad