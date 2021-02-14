Lekki Tollgate: Arrest Bala Mohammed, Abbas, Not Protesters, Says HURIWA

The group accused the Nigerian government was showing double standards in its handling of the farmers/herders' crisis in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 14, 2021

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has condemned the clampdown and arrests of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State.

The HURIWA National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Saturday in Abuja described the alleged conspiratorial silence of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services to the open backing of armed herdsmen by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and the call for arms by the Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, as condemnable.

Governor Bala Mohammed

The group accused the Nigerian government was showing double standards in its handling of the farmers/herders' crisis in the country. 

It also said that gross violations of the human rights of protesting peaceful and law-abiding citizens threatened constitutional democracy.

HURIWA compared the current administration’s bloody attacks on peaceful protesters in Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, and in almost the entire peaceful marches by citizens for the last six years to the military junta in Myanmar.

It said, “The crackdown on peaceful protesters in Lekki Toll Gates, Lagos this weekend is a grave affront to the core principles and values of constitutionalism and democracy.

“The action of the Lagos State police command could motivate activists from across the country to pour out on the streets to carry out solidarity marches.

“The brutal arrests of these activists by the police under the command and control of Mohammed Adamu, is offensive to all known international human rights conventions, treaties endorsed by the Nigerian state and domesticated by the municipal law and the ground norms of Nigeria.”

The rights group said the Nigeria Police not being a lawmaking body under section 4 of the constitution, has no authority or legal powers to stop the exercise of these protected and guaranteed fundamental freedoms of the citizens.

It condemned the harassment of economist and a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Mailafiya Obadiah, by the DSS and the police over his comments on insecurity in the nation, noting that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, supported the terror actions of armed herdsmen but the security forces have not acted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Protect Ourselves From Fulani Herdsmen If Buhari, Abiodun Fail To Do So—Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollgate: Let’s Know If We Are In Military Regime – Macaroni Reacts To Police Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We Can Use Force On Protesters When Required – Defence Minister Reacts To Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS It’s Shameful To Arrest, Arraign Protesters But Pamper Terrorists —PDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Nigerians React As Ronke Odusanya's Husband Demands DNA Test
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Hausa/Yoruba Clash: Four Feared Killed As Residents Allege Soldiers Only Protect Hausa In Ibadan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity We’ll Protect Ourselves From Fulani Herdsmen If Buhari, Abiodun Fail To Do So—Ogun Monarch
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers in Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Pastor Petitions CAC To Remove Apostle Suleman As Overseer, Shut Down Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollgate: Let’s Know If We Are In Military Regime – Macaroni Reacts To Police Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Impeachment Trial: Donald Trump Acquitted By Senate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Blame Bank For Kidnap Of Its Worker In Katsina
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Let The Truth Be Told About Helen Prest!
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Politicians Shouldn’t Contest Power Like Planning Coup – Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Can Use Force On Protesters When Required – Defence Minister Reacts To Lekki Tollgate Protest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad