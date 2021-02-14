Nigerian Politicians Shouldn’t Contest Power Like Planning Coup – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has advised Nigerian politicians not to see elections as coups or wars, but rather come together to support whoever emerges as the winner.

According to Daily Trust, Jonathan spoke in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during the thanksgiving and anniversary service to mark Governor Douye Diri’s one year in office, while advising those in politics not to play it with bitterness.

He said, “Our democratic process is recognised by law, so modern-day politicians should not begin to practise democracy and contestation to power as if we were organising a coup.

“At the end of the political process, we expect that both parties should come together and the winner carries everybody along. Leaders who contested the election must know that it was a political process known by law, and whoever wins, we agree that God gave him that position.

“I want to thank Governor Diri for opening his hands and welcoming every citizen of Bayelsa State, irrespective of political divide. Immediately you win an election you become the governor of everybody,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Diri appreciated God who made it possible for him to serve the state in that capacity, even when he least expected it.

He said his victory at the Supreme Court on February 13, 2020 was an answer to the prayers by men of God and the people of the state.