Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, today Sunday failed to attend the annual programme of the Omega Fire Ministries International, as the founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman, battles with a fresh sexual scandal which has refused to go away.

Omega Fire church, since February 9 started their annual thanksgiving programme, tagged Ebenezer 2021, themed, “The Glory of God,” in Auchi, Edo State, where Adeboye was invited as Speaker and spiritual father.

But as the programme ended on Sunday, February 14, the RCCG General Overseer did not show up at the programme which is also its 17th anniversary.

Top sources in the church said Adeboye’s absence might be connected with the fresh sexual scandal rocking the church.

“Pastor Adeboye did not come for the programme. He was conspicuously absent. He did not give his reason for his absence, though,” one of the sources said.

SaharaReporters had on January 25 reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered a probe of Apostle Johnson Suleman, for allegedly sleeping with the wife of one of his former pastors, Mike Davids. See Also Scandal Apostle Suleman Allegedly Sleeps With Pastor’s Wife, IGP Orders Probe

The woman, Pastor Faith Edeko, heads the Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries in Utako while her husband, Pastor Davids, has left the church.

The letter, with reference number CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, had been sequel to a petition by V.C Ezenagu & Associates on behalf of the aggrieved Pastor Davids who accused Apostle Suleman of threat to life and preventing him from seeing his three children.

The police letter is titled, “Re: Criminal Petition Against Apostle Johnson Suleman for Enticement of a Married Woman; Adultery; Unlawful Criminal Restraint to Access Children and Threat to Life.”

The letter reads in part, “I attach herewith a copy of a letter dated December 30, 2020 with its attachments received from V.C Ezenagu & Associates on the above underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police directs that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.” See Also Christianity I’ll Expose How We Got Stephanie Otobo To Apologise Over Sex Scandal – Pastor Threatens Apostle Suleman

Suleman had denied the allegation saying the IGP never ordered his probe and Davids was an aggrieved pastor who did not want to subject himself to discipline.

The rancour between the two had deepened further on February 8, when Davids threatened to expose the truths behind the Stephanie Otobo’s sex scandal.

The case of Otobo, a Canada-based singer, came up in 2017 and 2018 when she accused Suleman of sexual relationship – a controversial scandal which rocked the church and attracted the attention of Nigerians for months.

Davids in a video noted that he and Apostle Suleman both knew how they got Otobo to come to the church in Auchi, and apologise over the scandal and how they persuaded her mother too.

“We all know the part I played in the Stephanie Otobo saga. You know as much as I do. How much involved I was in bringing that saga to a halt. I don’t even need to mention names. You knew how we got Stephanie Otobo to come to the altar and apologise to mama (Suleman’s wife) and brought Stephanie Otobo’s mother to Auchi,” Davids had said.