Two Nigerians Allegedly Planning To Sell Cocaine On Valentine's Day Arrested In India

The CCB arrested two Nigerians on charges of drug peddling and seized a stash of cocaine and ecstasy valued at Rs 15 lakh.



The duo was overstaying in the city and had plans to distribute the drugs during Valentine's Day, police said.

File Photo

The suspects have been identified as John Egwuatu Chinedu (28) and Vincent Ejimofor (37), residents of B Channasandra in Ramamurthynagar.



A team from the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB searched a house rented by John, seizing 60 gms of cocaine and ten gms of ecstasy, and arrested them for storing and selling drugs.



The duo supplied drugs at parties attended by businessmen, students and techies. "The cocaine is of A-grade quality, for which they charge Rs 7,000-8,000 for one gram. The ecstasy's quality is yet to be ascertained," police said.