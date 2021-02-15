Airman Killed By Bandits Three Weeks To Wedding In Kaduna

One of the six personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, 271 Group, who were ambushed and killed by bandits along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, had three weeks to his wedding.

The deceased, Aircraftsman Abubakar Ahmad, was among the victims killed on February 13.



Kaduna State has been at the centre of renewed banditry attacks, particularly in the rural communities and many deaths have gone largely unreported.

According to a NAF statement on Saturday, troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force foiled an ambush by a group of bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari, killing many of them.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed these in a statement in Abuja.

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, who is from Kaduna South district, also confirmed that Ahmad was to get married in three weeks, while commiserating with his family on Twitter on Monday.

“Aircraftsman Abubakar Muhammad Ahmad along with some of these colleagues were killed by bandits in an ambush along Kaduna Birnin Gwari Road yesterday. He was to get married in three weeks,” he tweeted.

The former lawmaker said he was at Ahmad’s home in Kaduna on a condolence visit on Sunday.

The NAF spokesman, Daramola, said that the troops were able to beat their way through the ambush, killing several of the bandits who were over 100 in number.

He, however, added that an undisclosed number of gallant personnel of the Nigerian Air Force involved in the operation lost their lives, while others sustained injuries and were receiving treatments.

According to the NAF spokesman, the Chief of Air Staff, Oladayo Amao, has expressed his condolences to the family of the gallant officers who paid the supreme price.

“The CAS on behalf of all officers, airmen, airwomen, and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls peaceful repose.

“The CAS, who visited the injured personnel in the hospital this evening, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North-West of all criminal elements,” he said.