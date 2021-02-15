EXPOSED: Governor Fayemi's Aide, Kolade, Using Inspector General Of Police Special Unit For Land Grabbing In Lagos

The Akodo area of Ibeju Lekki in Lagos State has been thrown into turmoil since the unlawful arrest of some members of the community by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team on the order of Victor Kolade, Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Social Investment.

SaharaReporters gathered that despite different court judgements, Kolade whose penchant for land grabbing, using men of the Nigeria Police Force is well known, had in his usual fashion deployed policemen led by one of his associates, Wale Kalejaiye, to the Akodo community to arrest some members of the community.

The illegal land-grabbing squad, constituting men of the IGP team and Kalejaiye also vandalised structures, materials, cars in the area.

They later met stiff resistance from members of the community who had grown tired of the Ekiti governor’s aide’s high-handedness and thereby resisted the unlawful incursion into their community by the rogue policemen and their civilian masters.

In the ensuing ruckus, a number of young men in the community were arrested and have since been charged with the murder of Kalejaiye, who has since the incident disappeared.

To corroborate their untrue theory, Kolade, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governor aspirant and the policemen produced a body which they claimed without facts, was the body of Kalejaiye.

Those arrested, having spent the last week in police custody, have stated categorically that they never killed anyone and that a DNA test should be done to prove their innocence.

However, their requests have been denied with no one asking the salient questions about where the body was procured and how the police can categorically say that the corpse is that of Kolade’s henchman, Kalejaiye.

“Victor Kolade is a well known land grabber, Governor Kayode Fayemi should call him to order. Even after different court judgements, this man keeps harassing us with policemen from the IGP special unit.

“One of his agents named Wale Kalejaiye led policemen to our area last week and before you know it, the IGP unit claimed he (Kalejaiye) was killed by the villagers but we spoke to the police Area Commander, he said he didn’t know anything about it. How can someone die in an area and the Area Commander would not know about it?

“They have arrested so many villagers who have been in the cell for more than a week in Abuja. What we are now saying is if truly this Kalejaiye is dead, let’s do a DNA test to determine who really he is, and not just saying you saw a corpse somewhere and there was a fight over land in the community, then you started arresting the villagers. It’s unfair, the IGP should be aware of his boys’ atrocities. Governor Fayemi should as well call his aide to order,” a resident of the community told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters gathered some of those in illegally detention include Ayoku Ogunlaja, Segun Bikanose, Alhaji Bariu Oluwo and Agbaje Tajudeen.

DOCUMENTS: Governor Fayemi's Aide, Kolade, Using Inspector General of Police Special Unit for Land Grabbing... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd