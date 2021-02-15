Fulani People Are Looking For War, Says Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said that those who are of the Fulani extraction are looking for war.

This is following the recent violence which erupted at Shasha market, Ibadan, Oyo State and the recent killings in the South-West by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Yinka Odumakin

The Shasha crisis claimed the lives of many people after a clash triggered by the death of a cobbler by a cart pusher.

Two men reportedly had a misunderstanding and in the process, the cart pusher, said to be a Hausa man, allegedly killed the cobbler, a Yoruba man.

The victim was confirmed dead in a hospital the following morning. This led to crisis in the community between the Hausa and the Yoruba.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, Afenifere's National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, said the Fulani are looking for war, hence their orchestration of violence in some South-West states.

He alleged that the Fulani want to cause war in Yorubaland, so they would commit atrocities and take to their heels.

“Fulanis are looking for war, that's why there has been unceased and orchestrated violence in Ondo, Oyo states and these are signs that they are looking for war at all cost. Look at the Shasha killings, it's uncalled for and after they have finished perpetrating the atrocities, they took to their heels, they are running away in droves.

“Their herdsmen are in the forests, their market men and women are causing violence in the market places and Garba Shehu says if the president talks, he will be seen as a talkative. So it's clear what they are looking for, they want to throw Yorubaland into some war; we are being careful about this because we know what they want.

“That was what (Sani) Abacha was planning to do in his days while he was throwing money all over the world and people are saying Abacha did not steal, he was throwing money to fight South-West. They want to perpetrate this agenda and we know what they are planning to do.”