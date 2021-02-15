Nigerian Medical Doctor Dies In Motor Accident Two Months To His Wedding

A medical doctor, Chidera Ifudu, has died in a motor accident two months to his wedding.

The accident involving his Lexus SUV occurred on Friday morning, along Port Harcourt/Aba Expressway.

According to reports, the medical practitioner was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian when his car veered off the road and crashed.

The deceased, who worked at Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, was reportedly the only son of his father.

It was gathered that Ifudu's wedding invitation card was used to trace his relations.

Ifudu and Judith Ogochukwu's traditional was scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Umuahia-South Local Government Area of Abia State and the church wedding on Saturday, April 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Independence Layout, Enugu.

One of Judith's friends, Aguli Daniel Okechukwu, wrote, “Sundown and Dusk @ Noon: Adieu Dr. Chidera Alex Ifudu. (A lone son of his father)

“What a cruel world we're living in. How can someone's wedding card be used to trace his remains after soul departure in a ghastly motor accident?

“Brother, as die-hard believers, even though it's hard to believe and accept, we can only say goodbye with prayers for God knows it all.

“May God give your dad, siblings, and other relations the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. Our thoughts are with them. It's hard to take but blessed be the name of God on those who have faith in Him for he who has high faith and trust in God will always find comfort through the opium that sedates of our emotional worries and pains in the challenging life. God is Hope.

"For us the fortunate fast livers, the earlier we begin to have a deep thought on our lives with respect to death, the better for everyone.

“Dera, May the Almighty in his unreserved Mercy, and means in which you departed the mother earth grant you a peaceful repose and give you a place in Elysium.

Amen.”