Police Arrest Eight Traffic Robbers in Lagos, Recover Hard Drugs

The police in Lagos State have arrested eight suspected traffic robbers in the Ketu area of the state, after which it recovered dangerous weapons and hard drugs from them.

The suspects were rounded up on Thursday and Friday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

Suspects

A release by the police command's Spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further probe.

He said, "The Lagos police command, between Thursday night and early hours of Friday, arrested eight suspected traffic robbers in the Ketu area.

"Five of the suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 10 pm by a team of Rapid Response Squad operatives led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad around the Motorways end of Ketu while the other three suspects were caught in the act by another RRS patrol team around 6 am on Friday.

"The suspects are Olawuyi Olayinka, 27; Mayowa Adeleke, 17, Fa'izu Ado, 25, Segun Oluwatoyin, 27, Haruna Shuaibu, 29, Amos Abayomi, 24, Monday Obayemi, 25, and Okunlola Olawale, 21.

"One of the suspects, Amos Abayomi, who was arrested with a machete in traffic, disclosed that he used to rob in traffic with a syndicate of other hoodlums, especially at night.



"He further explained that there were instances where motor boys working in Ajelogo Park, Ketu, would use their trucks to block the highway at dawn, thereby creating artificial traffic so that they could feast on motorists and commuters held in traffic.



"Abayomi, who had dispossessed a young lady of her Tecno Spark 4 phone, shortly before he was arrested, noted that traffic robbery at dawn and night was all he did for a living.

"He also disclosed that he had handed over the phones he collected to one of his colleagues, Akube, now at large, before he was arrested.

"Abayomi, an Eiye cult member, also confessed that Monday Obayemi, who was equally arrested with assorted hard drugs, robs and sells hard drugs in traffic to the suspects and other criminals on a daily basis."

Adejobi added that items recovered from the suspects were weapons, assorted charms, mobile phones, wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine and other hard drugs.

"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution, as the command will not leave any stone unturned in getting the state rid of criminals and hoodlums."